Second Norman airport on Simvol, Caen Carpiquet airport (LFRK) is an airport located in the Calvados department in the Normandy region and mainly serves the city of Caen. This airport is open to national and international commercial traffic, whether scheduled or not, to private planes, IFRs and VFRs. Caen airport is the main airport in Normandy to date.
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/airports/caen