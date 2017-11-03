Thread: Has anyone found a Real Fix? CH Yoke and Rudder Setup...

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Has anyone found a Real Fix? CH Yoke and Rudder Setup...

    Garciamk3g
    Has anyone found a Real Fix? CH Yoke and Rudder Setup...

    I've realized someone posted a similar post recently but unfortunately the solution provided just dint work.

    I to am having issues setting up the CH Yoke and Pedals In FS2020, I set this following multiple videos on YouTube including the one on the previous post. Before the sensitivity patch everything was working great, but now It just doesn't work for me?

    Ailerons AXIS {Set as instructed on the video}
    Elevator AXIS {Set as instructed on the video}
    Ruder AXIS {Set as instructed on the video}
    Left Brake AXIS {Set as instructed on the video}
    Right Brake AXIS {Set as instructed on the video}

    I've also tried different Sensitivity Settings Simply fails to work properly.

    Elevator AXIS- When I Pull up on the yoke instead of the nose pitching UP it Pitches Down

    When I Push down on the yoke Pretty much the same it Pitches Down (Seems to only pitch downwards regardless the yoke is being pulled or pushed)

    Ailerons AXIS- Horrible just Horrible Although the yoke seems to be operating when banking Left to Right, the Aircraft does not center, then when i center the Aircraft it seems to veer of to the left on its own. Also tried different settings under Sensitivity (Neutral) to see if it corrects the issue but Unfortunately nothing works.

    Ruder AXIS- When trying to Rudder to the right, The plane goes LEFT, Seems like Left is the only direction the Aircraft goes regardless which way you Rudder?

    I've messed with all sensitivity Settings and honestly I simply cant get this to work, Current settings which I've picked up at a forum as being a working solution but still acts up as described above.

    I hope there's a fix somewhere this is driving me NUTS
    rjdahlen
    Which Version Do You Have?

    I feel for your problem but don't have any idea why it's that way. I have CH Flight Sim Yoke and Pro Pedals, both USB. I had no problem setting them up and they have been working fine in both MSFS and X-Plane 11 for awhile now. I did install the CH Control Manager ahead of set up just to make sure I could analyze any issues and it seemed to put some new drivers on my computer. Other than that, I didn't use it. Not sure where you need to go as I have absolutely no problem. If you have the old game port version of the controllers, that could very well be your problem. Hope you can find a solution soon!
