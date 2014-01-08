Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Sweetfx

  1. Today, 04:07 PM #1
    wray
    wray is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    455

    Default Sweetfx

    Hi , ive used sweetfx on this same computer with FSX , but after reinstalling FSX iget this error message when trying to start fsx , i can use enb ok . any ideas , btw i delete ENB files and install sweetfx files
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: we.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 167.8 KB  ID: 225614  
    Walter Ray
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. DirectX10 + SweetFX. Finally I got both running
    By mandato in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-01-2014, 09:56 AM
  2. FSX crashing right ater i put SweetFX
    By ACE WarWolf in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-17-2014, 02:24 PM
  3. SweetfX and FS9 .
    By scottb613 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-16-2014, 08:25 AM
  4. SweetFX Shader Suite v1.5.1
    By tr45 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-08-2013, 09:51 PM
  5. SweetFX
    By llNewton in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-13-2013, 07:06 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules