Thread: Bridges South Of Milan

    CTarana45
    Default Bridges South Of Milan

    Lots of Bridges near Milan Italy!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Bridges South Of Milan.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 178.5 KB  ID: 225610   Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 More Bridges South of Milan.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 187.0 KB  ID: 225611  
    CTarana45
    Default Bridges North Of Milan

    Some Bridges North Of Milan!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Bridges North Of Milan.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 193.1 KB  ID: 225612  
    jankees
    Default

    If you are going to continue flying in Italy, you might want to consider downloading some of these:
    https://library.avsim.net/search.php...Go=Change+View

    they will greatly improve your scenery I think, only problem: it is all in the south of Italy, so no hope for Milan
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
