Thread: Instant Replay whats taking MS so long?

No, Im not gonna use the freeware Flight Recorder that has tons of limitations, only can do this and that x, y axes, provided you turn off this and that...its crazy, complicated, boring, unusable



If MS listens: we can do without some new scenery region addon in the next updates provided you concentrate on Instant Replay.



Everytime I fly I go through a lot of work and planning...and the reward is the replay. Relaxing to see your flight, specially approach and landings.



Plus COMPLETE aircraft from addon dev would be nice. How I miss Captainsim planes in fsx or p3d that you could actually use the stairs and get into the plane, use the toilet, open close doors... here we are in the latest sim unable to do things were available in 2006, we are stuck in just a cockpit, only two or three for airliners, feels like single front view like ol fs98 2d, the rest of the plane doesnt exist...pretend it does say some resignated users



well, 3d models are there, people just need time to do the full plane i guess