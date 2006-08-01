Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Instant Replay whats taking MS so long?

    No, Im not gonna use the freeware Flight Recorder that has tons of limitations, only can do this and that x, y axes, provided you turn off this and that...its crazy, complicated, boring, unusable

    If MS listens: we can do without some new scenery region addon in the next updates provided you concentrate on Instant Replay.

    Everytime I fly I go through a lot of work and planning...and the reward is the replay. Relaxing to see your flight, specially approach and landings.

    Plus COMPLETE aircraft from addon dev would be nice. How I miss Captainsim planes in fsx or p3d that you could actually use the stairs and get into the plane, use the toilet, open close doors... here we are in the latest sim unable to do things were available in 2006, we are stuck in just a cockpit, only two or three for airliners, feels like single front view like ol fs98 2d, the rest of the plane doesnt exist...pretend it does say some resignated users

    well, 3d models are there, people just need time to do the full plane i guess
    Asobo already addressed this with talks with devs and will be including replay at some point in the near future. When? *shrugs*
    Just MY geezer opinion, and worth every penny it just cost you, I would think it preferable for Asobo to concentrate the bulk of their resources to correcting functional bugs/issues, scenery glitches and the like, adding a few more GA aircraft and even those airliner things, than purely cosmetic novelties like being able to enter the crapper of a jumbo jet - lol

    But that's just me, one of the very few people on this planet who truly matters...... to me. lol
    They have a prototype and still have it scheduled to come sometime this year.

    https://www.flightsimulator.com/febr...opment-update/

    There is a lot on their plate, including the coming DX12 update.
