Thread: MSFS and internet

  Today, 10:44 PM
    gene172
    Default MSFS and internet

    I am looking for clarification on internet requirements for MSFS2020. I live in rural PA with internet service via cell. Cable is not an option. My internet speeds typically run from 4 mbps to 7 or 8 mbps, rarely have I gone above 10 mbps. The published requirement is 5 mbps minimum, with 20 mbps recommended. I am currently running FSX on a home built cockpit that does not require internet. I have been reading many recent posts on this forum which suggests that installation and operation of MSFS without high speed internet is a real problem.
    Does anyone have any positive experience running MSFS without internet access or poor internet access? Are simmers living in areas with poor or no internet access out of luck running MSFS?
  Today, 10:51 PM
    While your speed is on the low end, it should work. However, the bigger limit is likely going to be data caps as downloading the sim alone will use up 95 GB, or more, depending o the edition you buy.

    Have you looked into Starlink's new satellite internet? It's aimed directly at people in your situation and offers far better download rates and latencies.

    https://www.starlink.com

    In theory, the sim can be used in offline mode, however, this has proven unreliable lately.
