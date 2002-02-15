Thread: MSFS and internet

MSFS and internet
I am looking for clarification on internet requirements for MSFS2020. I live in rural PA with internet service via cell. Cable is not an option. My internet speeds typically run from 4 mbps to 7 or 8 mbps, rarely have I gone above 10 mbps. The published requirement is 5 mbps minimum, with 20 mbps recommended. I am currently running FSX on a home built cockpit that does not require internet. I have been reading many recent posts on this forum which suggests that installation and operation of MSFS without high speed internet is a real problem.
Does anyone have any positive experience running MSFS without internet access or poor internet access? Are simmers living in areas with poor or no internet access out of luck running MSFS?
