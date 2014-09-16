I ordered a new dell on presidents day, I had no idea GPU's are hard to find. Its a I-7 10700 with a RTX 3060ti, 512gb M2 and 1tb spinner. I'm glad it was a spur of the moment decision, because I see the cards going for roughly what I payed for the whole system on ebay.

after googling FS2020 with 3060ti I was amazed at this sim, its been maybe 4 years since I've played, the videos look breathtaking.

I last played x-plane, don't know what version. I had a MS force feedback (very old I know) My question/request is what would you recommend to order for flight control while I wait for my system to arrive. Its been stuck in El Paso for 10 days now.


Thanks in advance for your input.