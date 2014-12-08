Thread: Is this an error

Is this an error
The Nov/Dec issue of PC Pilot (the latest available in Australia) has an article on the A320 family which ends with a description of the flight plan for the YMML (Melbourne) to YSSY (Sydney) route, described as a busy route, which states (for the arrival into YSSY) -
"Hence the SIDs will only take you so far before ATC will vector you to the relevant ILS final approach fix. The typical SID for arrivals from the south are to track to RIVET or TAMMI intersections....." - highlighting by me not in the article.
I am only a beginner but I thought STARs were used for arrival at an airport not SIDs.
Is it an error or am I missing something?
John
