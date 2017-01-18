It's been a few months, and I still can't figure out the wind layer settings under Flight Conditions. You'd think the wind layers would be analogous to the cloud layers, with tops and bottoms. Apparently not.

How does one establish boundaries of the layers? The SoFly so-called "Manual" has no info at all on wind (as on most things in the sim). I see how you set the speed and the variation with gusts, but that seems to assume a range of altitudes within which you have the wind.

Is there a tutorial somewhere?

Extra credit Q: When I am flying in even light wind (say 6 kts) I experience what I consider extreme turbulence, even in a fairly big plane like the CJ4. Is this normal?

Thanks all,

Mac6737