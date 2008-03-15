Thread: Gruman Goose

Originally Posted by jlbelard Originally Posted by

Downloaded 2 days ago the FS2020 Gruman Goose.. Excellent plane which comes with 10+liveries

Interestingly enough, I discovered that my Pitts and Extra 330LT were missing after the Goose install.

I then removed the Goose from the Community and re-downloaded both missing planes.. Upon reinstalling the Goose, the Pitts and Extra 330 disappear again so my planes count goes from 25 to 24 (adding one but loosing 2!)

Anyone lost planes after installing the Gruman Goose?