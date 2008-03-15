Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Gruman Goose

  Today, 06:09 PM
    jlbelard
    Gruman Goose

    Downloaded 2 days ago the FS2020 Gruman Goose.. Excellent plane which comes with 10+liveries
    Interestingly enough, I discovered that my Pitts and Extra 330LT were missing after the Goose install.
    I then removed the Goose from the Community and re-downloaded both missing planes.. Upon reinstalling the Goose, the Pitts and Extra 330 disappear again so my planes count goes from 25 to 24 (adding one but loosing 2!)
    Anyone lost planes after installing the Gruman Goose?
    J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
    Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
    512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
  Today, 06:48 PM
    Mac6737
    Quote Originally Posted by jlbelard
    Sorry, I can't help with your problem, since I have not installed the Goose.

    I always had it in FSX and P3D, though, and would like to have it here.

    Where did you get the Goose?
