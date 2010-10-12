Just announced on Project Mega Pack's Discord channel at https://discord.gg/megapack

Features:
-Fully custom, built-from-scratch A330-300 model with over 4 months of work with fully custom PBR based textures
-Semi-custom Cockpit including custom windows, throttles, engine starters, lighting, MCDU changes, and buttons
-Custom RR 700 engines and sounds provided by ftsim+
-True to life flight dimensions and characteristics, to be continually improved in future updates

Download links for the model and liveries are on the Announcements page.