Thread: How to flight plan? (Simple)

    I'm looking for a happy medium between no flight planning and a thorough check-everything-do-all-the-math flight planning. I want to be able to do something that's a simple enough flight plan to feel realistic. I think I have a good sense of what to do navigation-wise, that part's easy enough to understand.

    What I want to be able to do is to determine cruising altitude, cruising airspeed and rate of ascent/descent and when to do those things. I'm training myself in the G1000 with the Skyhawk with the ultimate goal of eventually moving up to a turboprop plane. (And, way way later, a jet).

    Is there a simple enough tutorial on those things or even a database somewhere for each aircraft? I did find a chart on the Skyhawk POH that make sense to me but not sure how to translate from the page to practice.
    Maybe an idea is to go to flightsim.to download a flightplan, load it in msfs and see whats going on.
    What you can also do is download LittleNavMap and import that flightplan there,
    That gives you an idea of whats going on, flight plan wise.
    Maybe this is something simple to load in to the G3X in the xcub
    https://flightsim.to/file/7280/all-c...ll-flight-plan
