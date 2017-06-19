Thread: How to flight plan? (Simple)

How to flight plan? (Simple)
I'm looking for a happy medium between no flight planning and a thorough check-everything-do-all-the-math flight planning. I want to be able to do something that's a simple enough flight plan to feel realistic. I think I have a good sense of what to do navigation-wise, that part's easy enough to understand.
What I want to be able to do is to determine cruising altitude, cruising airspeed and rate of ascent/descent and when to do those things. I'm training myself in the G1000 with the Skyhawk with the ultimate goal of eventually moving up to a turboprop plane. (And, way way later, a jet).
Is there a simple enough tutorial on those things or even a database somewhere for each aircraft? I did find a chart on the Skyhawk POH that make sense to me but not sure how to translate from the page to practice.
