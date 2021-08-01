Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Joystick Problem

    Hi I have a problem with my joystick which as been working fine for a cheapo, When i am using the throttle say on take off as I move the slider it gets to half way then shoots forward clearly not what it should do in my opinion, not being that good with joystick settings i am finding it difficult to fix it.
    I am using fly by wire mod, and have dead zones set to 9% have I got something wrong with my settings I wonder if anyone as experienced this problem and managed to fix it ,any help or Advice would be much appreciated.
    I know controllers in general can be a pain in the bum ,and i am sure there are numerous posts about them after searching I was unable to find anything .
    I also tried to increase my frame rates lol I followed a video on youtube omg what a disaster I had to go back and change it all ,so i have Knocked that on the head and am resigned to being satisfied with what I am getting still experimenting with settings a little not to really increase fps but just get good graphics settings the trouble is i dont understand what half of the setting do,
    Anyway if anyone as any idears it would be welcome.
    Flight sticks are very limited at the moment and I have no room for a yoke i am waiting until the one i want becomes available if any can recommend a not to expensive one in the mean time it would be Appreciated.
    Sorry for spelling.
    kind regards

    Andrew
    Quote Originally Posted by Apollo212
    Hi I have a problem with my joystick which as been working fine for a cheapo, When i am using the throttle say on take off as I move the slider it gets to half way then shoots forward clearly not what it should do in my opinion, not being that good with joystick settings i am finding it difficult to fix it.
    I am using fly by wire mod, and have dead zones set to 9% have I got something wrong with my settings I wonder if anyone as experienced this problem and managed to fix it ,any help or Advice would be much appreciated.
    I know controllers in general can be a pain in the bum ,and i am sure there are numerous posts about them after searching I was unable to find anything .
    I also tried to increase my frame rates lol I followed a video on youtube omg what a disaster I had to go back and change it all ,so i have Knocked that on the head and am resigned to being satisfied with what I am getting still experimenting with settings a little not to really increase fps but just get good graphics settings the trouble is i dont understand what half of the setting do,
    Anyway if anyone as any idears it would be welcome.
    Sorry for spelling.
    kind regards

    Andrew

    Two things come to mind

    1-if you using a mod, disable the mod and see if that fixes it
    2-have you calibrated the joystick via the Windows calibration tool (type joy.cpl in the Start toolbar)
    Thanks for your reply yes i have calibrated it in windows even tried downloading a driver for the stick made it worse I dont really want to disable the mod as it works fine, its the A320 mod which i fly quiet alot,but thanks for your sugestion and i will bear it in mind.

    regards

    Abdrew
