Thread: Joystick Problem

Originally Posted by Apollo212
Hi I have a problem with my joystick which as been working fine for a cheapo, When i am using the throttle say on take off as I move the slider it gets to half way then shoots forward clearly not what it should do in my opinion, not being that good with joystick settings i am finding it difficult to fix it.
I am using fly by wire mod, and have dead zones set to 9% have I got something wrong with my settings I wonder if anyone as experienced this problem and managed to fix it ,any help or Advice would be much appreciated.
I know controllers in general can be a pain in the bum ,and i am sure there are numerous posts about them after searching I was unable to find anything .
I also tried to increase my frame rates lol I followed a video on youtube omg what a disaster I had to go back and change it all ,so i have Knocked that on the head and am resigned to being satisfied with what I am getting still experimenting with settings a little not to really increase fps but just get good graphics settings the trouble is i dont understand what half of the setting do,
Anyway if anyone as any idears it would be welcome.
Sorry for spelling.
kind regards
Andrew
Two things come to mind
1-if you using a mod, disable the mod and see if that fixes it
2-have you calibrated the joystick via the Windows calibration tool (type joy.cpl in the Start toolbar)
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
Bookmarks