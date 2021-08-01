Thread: Joystick Problem

Originally Posted by Apollo212 Originally Posted by

Hi I have a problem with my joystick which as been working fine for a cheapo, When i am using the throttle say on take off as I move the slider it gets to half way then shoots forward clearly not what it should do in my opinion, not being that good with joystick settings i am finding it difficult to fix it.

I am using fly by wire mod, and have dead zones set to 9% have I got something wrong with my settings I wonder if anyone as experienced this problem and managed to fix it ,any help or Advice would be much appreciated.

I know controllers in general can be a pain in the bum ,and i am sure there are numerous posts about them after searching I was unable to find anything .

I also tried to increase my frame rates lol I followed a video on youtube omg what a disaster I had to go back and change it all ,so i have Knocked that on the head and am resigned to being satisfied with what I am getting still experimenting with settings a little not to really increase fps but just get good graphics settings the trouble is i dont understand what half of the setting do,

Anyway if anyone as any idears it would be welcome.

Sorry for spelling.

kind regards



Andrew