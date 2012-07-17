Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Redundant Gauges

  Today, 11:11 AM #1
    ac103010
    ac103010
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    747

    Default Redundant Gauges

    Hello all.

    Is the a program, that will delete any or all of the gauges that are not being used?

    Thanks.

    Allan
  Today, 11:36 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,730

    Default

    Try GaugeExplorer in the library here: search for gaugeexp.zip
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 11:49 AM #3
    ac103010
    ac103010
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    747

    Default

    Thank you. Seems to be what I need.

    Allan
  Today, 12:24 PM #4
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,238

    Default

    One quick trick I started doing was when I got a download that included a "gauges" folder, I transferred all of those gauges to the aircraft's panel folder. That way if I didn't like the aircraft and deleted it, the gauges went with it. That should help get rid of the unnecessary gauges from now on!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
