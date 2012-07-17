Thread: Redundant Gauges

Hello all.
Is the a program, that will delete any or all of the gauges that are not being used?
Thanks.
Allan
Try GaugeExplorer in the library here: search for gaugeexp.zip
Thank you. Seems to be what I need.
Allan
One quick trick I started doing was when I got a download that included a "gauges" folder, I transferred all of those gauges to the aircraft's panel folder. That way if I didn't like the aircraft and deleted it, the gauges went with it. That should help get rid of the unnecessary gauges from now on!
