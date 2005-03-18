Recently I have been trying to find specific PMDG legacy installer liveries for the old FS2004 PMDG 737-800 and PMDG B1900D. I am currently looking for the ATA (with winglets) livery, American Airlines Astro livery, and the Malev livery for the 737-800 and the Continental Connection (Gulfstream Airlines) for the B1900D. However every search of these liveries ended up in a dead end. (yes I have checked the internet archives too but however they all show to be unavailable) and I was wondering if someone still has the files and if I could possibly have the livery installers?