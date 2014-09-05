I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed Constellations and Boeing B-337 and others. There was the oceangoing flying boats, there was the amazing B-707, and Douglas C-124.

But so far, the only large vintage aircraft I've heard being in development is the DC-3. And that's a great choice. But... is that all? Is anyone intending to make any others????