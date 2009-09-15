Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Obs video clip

    ghembree
    To anyone that is familiar with this issue. I recorded an OBS video clip about 12 minutes long. It covers using Garmin 1000 flight plan and ILS landing. Plan is to use it as an answer to simmer's question on correct procedure however I have been unable to get it to post as an attachment. I drag and drop but it does not recognize. Does this file have to be converted to a different method?
    transcontinental
    Hi,

    I believe your video needs to be online and you supply flightsim.com with the link. Don't believe you can upload videos here, but I could be wrong.
