Thread: Older plane, contact points, FSX

Older plane, contact points, FSX

    rafalrafal
    Hello everyone,
    This is an old topic discussed many times before, but this matter is not quite clear to me as I am very likely interpreting contact point numbers incorrectly or not quite understanding what does what and was written on this topic so far. What I am trying to do is to tweak contact points for Eric Cantu's B732 to make it sit on the ground a bit more leveled instead of dipping forward. Is there a way to "compress" the main gear a bit more?
    Thank you!
    Regards
    Rafal
    CRJ_simpilot
    CRJ_simpilot
    Please have a read through this thread. https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...Landing-lights
