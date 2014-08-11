Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Anyone running FS2020 on an Alienware m15 r3?

    plarkin304
    Anyone running FS2020 on an Alienware m15 r3?

    I just ordered one to replace my aging Dell i5 gaming laptop. Is anyone running FS2020 on this particular machine? Mine will have a 10th gen i7, 16GB RAM, and RTX-2070 graphics. Just curious what kind of performance I can expect. I know it's doubtful I'll be able to run at 4K and Ultra settings, but maybe I can find a happy medium. Anyway, this is my first Alienware and I'm pretty excited about it.
    amberdog1
    I have a dell G7 with the same specs, and I run msfs at the highest settings, my monitor is a 4k oled 15" screen and it is awesome. you should be quite happy with the alienware m15.
    Happy flyin
