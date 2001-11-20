Logitech and company, I hope you read this.
I don't understand why Force Feedback yokes do not exist for flight sim (or at least I can't seem to find a decent one!). This is a known technology that has been in use for years with car wheels in games.
Feeling the force on the yoke when you're turning or when you are in turbulence would add so much more to realism. However, the biggest problem is trimming your airplane. In a real airplane, you feel the pressure of the elevator releasing as you apply trimming. For example, on take-off, you must pull on the yoke to maintain climb speed (e.g. 70KIA on a C172). When you apply the trim, it gradually releases that pressure until you can let go of pulling on the yoke. The yoke stays where it is, that's what the trim does! It does not go back to its center detent! In a real plane, it is quite simple to see if your airplane is appropriately trimmed or not, as you have to actively push or pull on the yoke when it is not.
In the current yoke systems, spring based, you don't feel anything. You have to try to guess, by looking at your instruments, whether you should let go of the pressure on the yoke and see whether you go up or down. Letting go of the pressure makes the yoke go back to its center point (which in an airplane it does not: that's what trim does, it keeps it there!!!).
Anyhow, I wonder if I am clear enough and if such thing exist. But with a sim of the quality of FS2020, it would certainly be very worth it. I would pay for it as I'm sure others would. The current yoke actually break the immersion by their spring behaviors. I can't believe it would be that hard to build?
Any views?
