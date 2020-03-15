Hi there,

Every so often, the ATC will tell me to turn to a particular heading, which will take me further and further off my course. If I try to turn back ATC will tell me to expedite my turn to their requested heading.

ATC will keep handing me off to the next centre, but at no point will give me a heading that will put me on course.

There doesn't seem to be any particular pattern to when this happens, but so far it has happened on these routes:

EHAM to RCTP
RCTP to RPLL
RJTT to KIAD

Does anyone know what would be causing this, and what can be done about it?

Any help is greatly appreciated.

Sent from my SM-G960N using Tapatalk