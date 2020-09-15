Please is there anyone out there that can help, my flight sim in 1st person was working perfect, could look around cockpit and out of windows, but wanted to expand into third person to look around outside of plane, but in my experimentation I have changed something possibly in General Menu, now can fly in third person but have limited scope in 1st person, can get into pilots seat and fly forwards but POV does not work from pilots seat and some mouse and keyboard functionality is lost.