Thread: Something a bit different.

Some of you may remember a long while ago I was experimenting with following the AI aircraft using Traffic View Board.
Back then I played around by adding a cockpit to TVB so you had the option to follow the AC by spot or cockpit, then recently I thought, what if I add TVB to the aircraft instead?
So I added TVB to the cockpit of a flyable AC, in the case here it was an Aero Commander but it worked in other aircraft too.
Most of the instruments work when taxiing and flying, some don't and I am not sure why.
As I flew in the cockpit I had to alter the up/down view a couple of times as the AC climbed, levelled off and descended but that wasn't a problem.
You could if you want, select spot view, then to go back to View Mode select 'cockpit' and you are back, not to forget this is just another option of following the AC, it is flying inself you don't touch the controls, you can select GPS, map, and other things if you want.
One thing I would like to get working is the 'speed dial' for some reason it doesn't work, you can see your speed in TVB but not on the dial, I've tried various things but as yet had no luck.
Also remember to do this you must select the the aircraft in question to fly as an AI using AIFP, set a route then select the aircraft from the opening screen, once in it select TVB and adjust your cockpit view then sit back and watch.
Cockpit view
Spot view
Another view
