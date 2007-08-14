Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: GPS v. NAV

    GPS v. NAV

    If you are flying GPS, why is it necessary to have the GPS/NAV switch on GPS? Sounds like a silly question, but consider this.

    I load a flight plan and take off with the GPS/NAV switch set to GPS. The GPS gives me the vector for the first leg. I get on it and the GPS keeps me on it, giving me the direction to fly (CTS) as well as other information, such as distance and time to the destination waypoint.

    The thing is, while all this is going on, I can switch the GPS/NAV switch to NAV, and nothing seems to change. The GPS still keeps giving me the same information as I go from waypoint to waypoint.

    So I say again - why is it necessary to have the GPS/NAV switch on GPS? Switching it to NAV in order to pick up the localizer is just one more thing to remember at that point. Why not just leave it on NAV all the time?
    The GPS gives you the same info, but the autopilot takes its input from whichever source is selected by the GPS/NAV switch. If you're flying manually it's not as important, except in certain situations, such as on the ILS. It's all to do with the functions of each system and the way things are wired, which reflects what it's like in real aircraft.

    To clarify this for yourself, fly a flight plan (Direct or other) on AP with the switch in GPS and watch what happens with both the GPS and the NAV radios. Then fly with the switch in NAV position and notice what happens with the GPS and NAV radios, but also notice what you have to do to get the AP to automatically follow your flight plan, whether it's direct to on the GPS or individually selecting the NAV setup to get you there.

    Then do VOR, GPS and ILS approaches with the switch in each position, and note what happens to guidance. For example, while the GPS can give you the localizer on the ILS approach, it can't give you the glideslope, there there are special functions available to get vertical guidance, but it's not the glideslope from the ILS.

    There's more, but you can learn exactly what happens by flying these comparisons, and it'll stick with you better than if you depend strictly on narrative.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
