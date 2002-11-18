Hi everybody here’s what I’m dealing with and I hope someone can help and I appreciate it if you can. So when im flying an airline jet for instance I like to use the showcase view and the camera view where you’re sitting in your seat looking out the window over the engine or the wing as if you’re a passenger and just enjoy the flight you know what I mean? In order to do that I change the setting up top under the captains hat and let the copilot do the flying and handle the radio but when he/she does they hardly use any power and fly so slow like 40% of the engine power and they won’t go any faster and I don’t know why. Has anyone heard of this happening? Enjoy your flights. thank you.