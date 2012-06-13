Thread: UHPP (Yelizovo, Russia) to RJFU (Oita, Japan) Strickly a Booze Run

Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
ORBX HD Trees
When you need some of that Asian beer, go right to the source! Well done on those shots man, Good job!
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
nice work... love the a300!!
WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
Bookmarks