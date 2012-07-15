Hi guys
I want to get a Crucial P5 1TB SSD card that fits in a PCI-E3 slot on my MoBo (as im sure you all know lol)
I have an ASRock H97 Performance which has two of the slots but they point up vertically and not perpendicular to the mobo as ive seen on numerous youtube videos erc.
I am unsure whether tbe card would be secure in this position? Just wondered if you gurus had any advice? Or should i just stick to a 2.5" SSD instead?
Cheers
Mick