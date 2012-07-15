PCI-E3 SSD MoBo fitment?
Hi guys
I want to get a Crucial P5 1TB SSD card that fits in a PCI-E3 slot on my MoBo (as im sure you all know lol)
I have an ASRock H97 Performance which has two of the slots but they point up vertically and not perpendicular to the mobo as ive seen on numerous youtube videos erc.
I am unsure whether tbe card would be secure in this position? Just wondered if you gurus had any advice? Or should i just stick to a 2.5" SSD instead?
Cheers
Mick
i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
