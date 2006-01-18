"K-K-K-K-K-K-Katmandu
I think that's where I'm going to
If I ever get out of here
I'm going to Katmandu"

- Bob Seger song lyrics, 1975

A Cessna C208 Grand Caravan EX of Nepalese carrier Tara Air lands at Tribhuvan International Airport (VNKT) in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Unfortunately a bank of towering cumulus clouds hides our panoramic view of the snow capped Himalayas and famous peaks K2 and Mount Everest which would ordinarily be visible in the far distance beyond the green foothills off the end of the runway.

[click on the shots to scroll through full screen views]

Click image for larger version.  Name: k1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 191.2 KB  ID: 225561

Click image for larger version.  Name: k2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 131.4 KB  ID: 225562

Click image for larger version.  Name: k3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 375.9 KB  ID: 225563

Click image for larger version.  Name: k4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 349.3 KB  ID: 225564

Click image for larger version.  Name: k5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 276.1 KB  ID: 225565

Click image for larger version.  Name: k6.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 175.9 KB  ID: 225566

Click image for larger version.  Name: k7.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 196.4 KB  ID: 225567

Click image for larger version.  Name: k8.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 201.8 KB  ID: 225568