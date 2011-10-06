Instrument Panel Too Large
I just started using P3Dv4. The instrument panel looks as though my face is way too close to it. I know that you can temporarily move the eyepoint back with control+enter but re-centering TrackIr moves it back too close again. Is there a way to permanently move the eyepoint back to a more realistic point? I don't want to set the view to less than 100% because the panel may look smaller but the scenery is further away.
