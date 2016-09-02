I have Flight Simulator X Gold Edition DVD's (Deluxe and Acceleration Expansion Pack) with activation codes and the original manual. Would anyone be interested in these? I do not want to sell, but just don't want to toss them. I also have charts going back to SubLogic and FS 2004. I am busy enough with MSFS2020, X-Plane , and DSC World. I would send just for the cost of shipping.