Thread: Start of Descent Point

Start of Descent Point

    Honus
    Start of Descent Point

    Hi,
    My newer user aircraft are great to fly but they don't slow very quickly on descent. I usually start my descent about 130 miles out at 1500 fpm, but find myself sometimes over 280 kts which pushes the flaps limit. I can increase the parasitic drag but that's artificial. How do you handle aircraft that don't lose speed on descent.Should I start my descent sooner? I'm using both Simmer's Sky Boeing aircraft and CLS Airbus aircraft. Thanks for any feedback.
    f16jockey_2
    I usually start my descent about 130 miles out at 1500 fpm
    There's no initial and no target altitude in your "formula", so it's doomed to be wrong.

    The rule of thumb is 3 Nm travelled per 1000ft of descent.
    But for some types of jets I found 4 to 1 more realistic.
    Take notes of your mistakes, and apply the corrections in yr next flight.

    Wim
    lnuss
    How much are you reducing power to start the descent? You can come all the way back to flight idle. Also, you could deploy spoilers as they sometimes do on real aircraft.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    mikeandpatty
    Try descending at cruise Mach at 2500 fpm till reaching 300 KIAS, then hold 300 KIAS / -2500 fpm to about 13000 MSL, then decel to 240 KIAS at 1500 fpm to 5000 MSL. Make sure you are at or below 250 KIAS approaching 10,000 MSL before going lower.

    Depends on aircraft type, airport pattern altitude, STAR restrictions, etc but for your purposes this is realistic.

    3x cruise altitude is the starting point. Remember, at a constant rate of descent and constant INDICATED airspeed, your flight path STEEPENS because your true airspeed/groundspeed is decreasing during the descent.
