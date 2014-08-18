Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: WOAI Packs for FSX

    Jakenseb
    Jun 2017
    WOAI Packs for FSX

    Does anyone know where I can get BMI WOAI pack from, I have scoured the internet trying to find it but to no avail. I have got BMI Baby and BMI Regional but the main airline isn't there. I'm about 95% sure there is one because I remember seeing it in FSX videos like 10 years ago but it may not exist.

    Thanks in advance.
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    FS2004/FSX BMI Regional AI Pack v2
    Name: woa_bmiregional_v2.zip
    Size: 2,650,379 Date: 03-19-2017 Downloads: 2,703


    FS2004/FSX BMI Regional AI Pack v2. World of AI welcomes you to this BMI Regional complete AI Package v2 for FS2004 and FSX. Models by AI Malcontent. Repaints by Juergen Baumbusch. Summer 2016 flight plans by Florian Wilmer and Alpha-India Group. Important: you need the World of AI Installer to make this package work (WOAINS24.ZIP). By World of AI.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
