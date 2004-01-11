I'm learning!
I have programmed a route from Bristol international (UK) to Manchester.
EGGD - EGCC
I chose a departure from Bristol on runway 27.
I am presented with
BADI1X
BCN1X
EXMO1X
Before choosing the runway, I have the following options;-
BADI1X
BCN1X
BCN1Z
EXMO1X
EXMO1Z and
WOTA1Z

I believe BCN is Brecon but what is the significance of the suffix - 1X.

All help gratefully received.