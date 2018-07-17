The Simbrief Downloader v1.4.5 shows my FS2020 flight plan file name ending with PLN, see screen view below. However, clicking the "download" button results in Adobe Acrobat Reader message claiming it can't open file extension pln. I have no idea why Adobe Acrobat Reader associates itself with flight plans.
My question: Is there a setting that disables Adobe Acrobat Reader from getting involved with trying to open flight plan PLN files?
Greatly appreciate some help here.
Ron M

Name: Sim-Brief-DL.jpg Views: 29 Size: 88.2 KB


Name: Acrobat-Reader-2.jpg Views: 12 Size: 21.9 KB