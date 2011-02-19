Garmin G1000 ILS approach settings driving me nuts
I am trying to set up and activate an ILS approach in the Garmin G1000 (in the Cessna 172). I've watched and re-watched YouTube videos on how to do this. I enter the ILS frequency in NAV1, click on "PROC," then select and enter "APR," then select and enter the runway, etc. Then at the bottom of the window, I'm presented with a choice: "Load" or "Activate." Per what I've done just before, I should be able to press the button for "cursor," with would highlight one of these choices, and then I should be able to use the mouse to select one or the other. But I cannot highlight either one to select the one I want (activate). I click on the "approach" button to the left of the PFD screen, but that just seems to toggle approach on or off, without activating the AP approach. In the video I've now watched multiple times, I somehow keep missing what the guy does in the sim to activate the ILS approach in the Garmin autopilot. Has anybody managed to do this? And how? I have a Logitech multi-panel with all the nice dials, switches, and buttons, and although stuff I dial in there will show up in the sim autopilot, the APR button on my panel doesn't seem to activate an AP autopilot approach in the sim either.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks