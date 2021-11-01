Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: unable start ms2020 see photo

  Today, 05:40 PM
    Kapitan
    Default unable start ms2020 see photo

    anyone been thru this?
    i sign out to both my microsoft account and xbox (same)
    restarted, emptied Community folder...

    funny first thru web xbox website wouldnt sign in, as if it had problems, then i managed to sign in but the sim wouldnt pass the validation check
  Today, 05:48 PM
    mrzippy
    https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/5...omment-4481006

    Looks like some major problems!
  Today, 06:18 PM
    loki
    Yep, looks like problems with the Xbox services in general.

    https://support.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-live-status

    Probably the biggest drawback to the modern world of games and applications being tied to remote servers for authentication.
  Today, 06:38 PM
    g7rta
    I had the same thing the other day, and then found that MSFS had lost all my graphics & control settings. The settings didn’t save & it was behaving as if I was launching the sim for the first time... every time.

    I had to go into the MS Store & update “Gaming Services” - they released a newer version within a day or two (after all the complaints I expect)


