Thread: unable start ms2020 see photo

I had the same thing the other day, and then found that MSFS had lost all my graphics & control settings. The settings didn’t save & it was behaving as if I was launching the sim for the first time... every time.
I had to go into the MS Store & update “Gaming Services” - they released a newer version within a day or two (after all the complaints I expect)
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
