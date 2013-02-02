Hello fellow simmers!
We would like to welcome you to Excellence Virtual Private Air Services. We are a new VA founded by two simmers (a Swiss and a Dutch guy), focusing on private air travel. Our fleet currently consists of the Cessna CJ4 and Cessna Longitude jets, flying out of our main hubs Zurich and Amsterdam. We offer our pilots a choice of standard routes for maintenance and strategic relocation, ad-hoc flights at your passengers' discretion, as well as group flights, events and (in the future) training. As a startup VA our current selection of aircraft, supported sims and networks is limited: the supported environment is Microsoft Flight Simulator (FS2020) and the IVAO network. But we are listening to our pilots and we will be expanding as demand grows.
To celebrate the startup of Excellence, we invite you to join us at the Excellence Launch Event which takes place this Sunday, 28 February, from 17:00 until 20:00 UTC! See the Events page on our website for more information.
You are most welcome to apply to join Excellence, we have very few requirements:
- Be 16 or older
- You enjoy flying private jets in your sim and you do this on average twice a month or more
- Being active on IVAO is not a must, but it's where you will find most of us online
Like any VA we also have a PIREP system but you will be happy to know it is fully automated. Just grab the ACARS system from our website download page!
If you want to get in touch with us, you can find us on Discord or you can drop an e-mail at [email protected]. We hope to see you soon!
