Thread: Still No Third Party Planes ?????

Still No Third Party Planes ?????
Hi, I have been out of the sim hobby due to travel and work
i sat down for a relax and launch MS2020, waited for the long update of several countries Japan, UK USA etc
Glad MS is monthly coming with improvs and upgrades
But what is it with the SDK ? seems still people struggling
Only 2 aircraft addons (I mean "aircraft" not experimental never-heard-about planes) have been launched, both by carenado (ovation and PA44)
Hate those who release airplanes with a default different cockpit, like some are doing with Airbuses, although its true an Airbus "saw one, saw them all" (except for the great A300/310)
The rest? nothing
Some large addon companies havent even mentioned they are building MS2020 versions (Captainsim, PMDG still nothing), and specially the golden age planes of jets alone (I name them cause know them by heart: Comet, Caravelle, 707, 747-200, 727, 737-200, DC10, L1011, DC8, DC9, Fokker, Trident, VC10, BAC111) are so long down the road since they would probably be freeware github developpers once sdk is really open
must be the DRM stuff..tss
anyway, never has the flightsim community found itself in the latest sim version with such a dull fleet of cockpit planes
