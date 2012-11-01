Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Still No Third Party Planes ?????

  1. Today, 01:51 PM #1
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,984
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default Still No Third Party Planes ?????

    Hi, I have been out of the sim hobby due to travel and work
    i sat down for a relax and launch MS2020, waited for the long update of several countries Japan, UK USA etc

    Glad MS is monthly coming with improvs and upgrades

    But what is it with the SDK ? seems still people struggling

    Only 2 aircraft addons (I mean "aircraft" not experimental never-heard-about planes) have been launched, both by carenado (ovation and PA44)
    Hate those who release airplanes with a default different cockpit, like some are doing with Airbuses, although its true an Airbus "saw one, saw them all" (except for the great A300/310)

    The rest? nothing
    Some large addon companies havent even mentioned they are building MS2020 versions (Captainsim, PMDG still nothing), and specially the golden age planes of jets alone (I name them cause know them by heart: Comet, Caravelle, 707, 747-200, 727, 737-200, DC10, L1011, DC8, DC9, Fokker, Trident, VC10, BAC111) are so long down the road since they would probably be freeware github developpers once sdk is really open

    must be the DRM stuff..tss

    anyway, never has the flightsim community found itself in the latest sim version with such a dull fleet of cockpit planes
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:42 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,479

    Default Still No Third Party Planes ?????

    PMDG has said they're working on a MSFS aircraft, as have a others. There is a third party 737 (nothing close to PMDG though), and other aircraft out there. Then there are projects like the FBW A320 for improving the default A320.

    From some developer comments, it sounds like the SDK is very capable, though maybe not documented very well, if you want to use the new methods. For those looking to bring pre-exisitng code over, such as PMDG, updates to the SDK are still needed.

    Edit: If you want an old plane, there's a Bleriot available.

    https://wing42.com/en/msfs-addons/29...-for-msfs.html
    Last edited by loki; Today at 02:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. No third party addons?
    By benEggleston16 in forum Microsoft Flight
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 01-11-2012, 07:18 PM
  2. FDC and third party planes
    By trazee in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-04-2008, 04:48 AM
  3. No texture on third party planes
    By paulferg in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 09-28-2008, 11:08 AM
  4. FSX Third Party Planes
    By Maule 420 in forum FSX
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-07-2007, 12:00 PM
  5. Flashing third party scenary textures - Help please
    By fmorea1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-07-2002, 08:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules