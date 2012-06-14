Question about cached scenery-if I download/store an area of where I fly a LOT, will that scenery that is on my computer be used first (vs getting it off of the Internet), or is it used if I am in off line mode?
Question about cached scenery-if I download/store an area of where I fly a LOT, will that scenery that is on my computer be used first (vs getting it off of the Internet), or is it used if I am in off line mode?
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
Bookmarks