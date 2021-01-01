Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: What is this?

    Recently when I open certain websites this globe thing appears in the bottom right corner, the only way to to get rid of it is do a restart.
    I can open various sites not po-rn, by the way and it pops up.

    Anyone else had or got it and know where it comes from and how to get rid please?

    Maybe time to do a virus/malwarebytes scan?
    I think I've found it Charlie thank you, I did another search adding more words and it said there was a program called 'Origin' that is causing it, I found it using that 'Search Everything' program and it had 2 files which I deleted, so far so good not popped up since.

    Col.
