Thread: Siatek Flight yoke problems?

  1. Today, 12:08 AM #1
    jamesmustain
    Feb 2021
    Default Siatek Flight yoke problems?

    Hi everyone, I had to rebuild my simulator because of PC issues. I got everything reloaded but I have one problem happen. When I hit the view (red) button the view does change but it starts giving the 737 throttle???
    Thanks!
  2. Today, 01:42 AM #2
    pomak249
    Mar 2005
    TRNC
    Sounds like an assignment issue - have you checked what your red button is assigned to do? It may need changing in control settings.
    i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
