Thread: Siatek Flight yoke problems?

Hi everyone, I had to rebuild my simulator because of PC issues. I got everything reloaded but I have one problem happen. When I hit the view (red) button the view does change but it starts giving the 737 throttle???
Thanks!
Sounds like an assignment issue - have you checked what your red button is assigned to do? It may need changing in control settings.
