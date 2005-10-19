Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Challenging conditions

  Yesterday, 11:34 PM
    Rockcliffe
    Mar 2005
    Ottawa, Canada
    Real world weather tonight at Adak (PADK) in the Aleutian Island gives a 46 kit wind. Be sure to choose an aircraft with good anti ice. I chose the King Air. Be prepared for a long float on landing, with or without the latest flaps bug.
  Today, 12:05 AM
    Oct 2020
    Quote Originally Posted by Rockcliffe
    Be prepared for a long float on landing
    Were you planning to land downwind in a 46kt breeze?

    Yea, that'll be a long float, try it the other way and the rollout will be about ten feet in a 172.
  Today, 12:12 AM
    neilends
    Jan 2021
    Arizona
    Quote Originally Posted by Rockcliffe
    Real world weather tonight at Adak (PADK) in the Aleutian Island gives a 46 kit wind. Be sure to choose an aircraft with good anti ice. I chose the King Air. Be prepared for a long float on landing, with or without the latest flaps bug.
    Do you even have a lit runway up there!?

    I love flying in Alaska, having lived there and also, well, having an ex there too. Summer is a lot more fun though.
  Today, 01:17 AM
    jparnold
    Aug 2010
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Quote Originally Posted by Rockcliffe
    with or without the latest flaps bug.
    What is the flaps bug? I am not aware of it.
    John
