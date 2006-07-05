Thread: Corporate-jet bandit at 12 o'clock!

Corporate-jet bandit at 12 o'clock!
I saw something today I've never seen in MSFS before: another simmer's plane apparently buzzing mine. I have MSFS set for "all players," so I routinely see all the ID nameplates for everyone who's even distantly sharing the sky with me when I'm taking off/flying/landing. But I never see their actual planes. As I was poking along from Watsonville to Monterey in my Cessna 172 this morning, I saw a twin-engine business jet with an attached nameplate --a Cessna Citation perhaps--whiz by overhead, and do a barrel roll! Next, I saw this pilot below me and then above me again. It felt like he/she was toying with my Cessna. I was so startled, I neglected to note their ID. Anybody on this forum want to fess up?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
