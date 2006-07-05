Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Corporate-jet bandit at 12 o'clock!

  Today, 08:06 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    123

    Corporate-jet bandit at 12 o'clock!

    I saw something today I've never seen in MSFS before: another simmer's plane apparently buzzing mine. I have MSFS set for "all players," so I routinely see all the ID nameplates for everyone who's even distantly sharing the sky with me when I'm taking off/flying/landing. But I never see their actual planes. As I was poking along from Watsonville to Monterey in my Cessna 172 this morning, I saw a twin-engine business jet with an attached nameplate --a Cessna Citation perhaps--whiz by overhead, and do a barrel roll! Next, I saw this pilot below me and then above me again. It felt like he/she was toying with my Cessna. I was so startled, I neglected to note their ID. Anybody on this forum want to fess up?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 08:13 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,001

    Default

    Hi Steve, it wasn’t me but I’ll fess up to a similar incident.
    The other day while flying over London in my Utralight, I saw another one.. & in the same livery! I couldn’t resist flowing him/her for several minutes. When they turned..I turned.. etc. Just a bit of fun


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 08:29 PM #3
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    123

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Hi Steve, it wasn’t me but I’ll fess up to a similar incident.
    The other day while flying over London in my Utralight, I saw another one.. & in the same livery! I couldn’t resist flowing him/her for several minutes. When they turned..I turned.. etc. Just a bit of fun


    Regards
    Steve
    How close do you have to be to another simmer's aircraft to actually see it?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 09:07 PM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,001

    Default

    It depends on the type of aircraft I suppose (maybe 1/2 mile?) but if you go to any major airport or city you will usually see another simmer’s aircraft. Go to London City airport for example (EGLC) The place is swarming now because of the uk update.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 09:52 PM #5
    Cavulife
    Cavulife
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    92

    Default

    Hi Aptos,

    It wasn’t me this time, but it might be me next time. I will sometimes fly formation with another plane for a while, sometimes even landing as a flight of 2. I hope it’s not disturbing anyone since you can’t actually crash into them and I mostly stay where Blue Angels #2 would be so out of their way.

    Check your 6!
  Today, 09:54 PM #6
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    138

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Aptosflier View Post
    How close do you have to be to another simmer's aircraft to actually see it?
    I'm not happy with whatever MSFS has set this to. If you go to any crowded city, the screen fills up with name tags of planes that are not even very close to you. The distance range strikes me as pretty large. It is more than a few miles. Maybe even 10 miles or more. This reduces the realism by such a large degree that I've just turned the name tag feature off.

    I do participate in a couple of group activities now and then, and for those I turn the feature back on so I can see who else is in the group.

    Aside: a very chillaxed, small group I will recommend to anyone interested in group flights is a weekly flight by Jules Altis, who explores and flies through a new national park once every week. He's a real pilot but the emphasis is not really on flying or the planes, but it's a cool way to learn about the national parks he randomly picks every week and enjoy the visual graphics of MSFS. Link: https://flightsim.to/profile/JulesAltis/uploads
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
