Thread: San Diego to Vegas for a Bit of Fun in the Desert Oasis!

Today's flight is from San Diego to Las Vegas with Fly Tampa's Excellent Vegas Scenery as our Backdrop upon approach and landing, in the awesomely wonderful Carenado C182T Skylane.
More to come in reply!
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
Hope you all enjoyed, and have an awesome day.
