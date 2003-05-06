Thread: Controls

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 11:24 AM
    harjoh
    harjoh
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    1

    Controls

    Many controls do not work, including key board. FSX with Level D Sims much better for plotting route from airport to airport. Perhaps a half good detailed manual might help? Otherwise I think I will give up!
  Today, 03:11 PM
    Dwaffler
    Dwaffler
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Tucson, AZ.
    Posts
    57

    Default

    Don't think the Level D aircraft are compatible with MSFS since they were made around FS2004. Do your controls work with the default airplanes in MSFS?
