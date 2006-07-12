This is from a FreeMeshX scenery file. Below follows the installation instructions that were included.

The FreeMeshX regions consist of a long list of .bgl files.

Now, I can't make head nor tail of these instructions. Can someone please talk me through it, a step at a time? I would be grateful.

Note that it says that incorporated are new installers. There aren't. So I'd apprciate a little help, here.





FreeMeshX should be placed above the default terrain entries in the Scenery Library, and below any airports or FTX Regions or landclasses.

Updated torrents should be released in the upcoming week (as of 07/29/2017).

CHANGELOG ADDITIONS:

07/29/2017 2.0

- Incorporated new installers and an automatic downloader to easily fetch installers over HTTP
- New installers are up to date with all previous patches (1.01 - 1.07)
- High-resolution 50 GB USA mesh now available through sign-up beta process

Hypothetical scenery library order:

1 FreeMeshX - Patches
2 FreeMeshX - Africa
3 FreeMeshX - Antarctica
4 FreeMeshX - Asia
5 FreeMeshX - Australia and oceania
6 FreeMeshX - Europe
7 FreeMeshX - North America
8 FreeMeshX - South and Central America

Of course, your real load order will be different, but you must keep FreeMeshX - Patches always above the FreeMeshX regions.