Thread: New, Pre-Built Desktop PC for FS2020/MSFS - Dell, NZXT, Others?

  Today, 10:06 AM
    stabingerb
    stabingerb is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Posts
    9

    New, Pre-Built Desktop PC for FS2020/MSFS - Dell, NZXT, Others?

    Yes this is a bit of a loaded question, I know. Long story short, I am looking to purchase a pre-built PC (c.$2000USD), as with life I simply don't have the time (or skills) to custom build. That being said...

    For the last 6-odd years, I've used a (well spec'd) Dell XPS 15 as my work/life machines. These have never let me down, and are just rock solid. Hence, I'm enticed by the Dell XPS Desktop Series, as well as their G-Series. I've also looked at NZXT, and several others. And as the Internet goes, you can find Rave reviews for everything, while at the same time find horrid reviews for the same product.

    In general this is question of first-hand experience. Will the Dell and/or NZXT (Starter?) get the job done reliably? Any other pre-builts to give a look? I'm using my XPS 15 for MSFS, and getting about 13FPS (with usable graphics settings), so yeah, anything will be an upgrade.

    Thanks!

    -Brian


    Current Specs
    XPS 15 9560
    i7-7700HQ 2.80Ghz
    32.0 RAM
    GTX 1050
  Today, 11:48 AM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    1,166

    Default

    Why not go with a company like this. I have used these guys repeatedly, and I have always been pleased.
    https://www.avadirect.com/custom-computer-desktops
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
