Thread: New, Pre-Built Desktop PC for FS2020/MSFS - Dell, NZXT, Others?

Yes this is a bit of a loaded question, I know. Long story short, I am looking to purchase a pre-built PC (c.$2000USD), as with life I simply don't have the time (or skills) to custom build. That being said...
For the last 6-odd years, I've used a (well spec'd) Dell XPS 15 as my work/life machines. These have never let me down, and are just rock solid. Hence, I'm enticed by the Dell XPS Desktop Series, as well as their G-Series. I've also looked at NZXT, and several others. And as the Internet goes, you can find Rave reviews for everything, while at the same time find horrid reviews for the same product.
In general this is question of first-hand experience. Will the Dell and/or NZXT (Starter?) get the job done reliably? Any other pre-builts to give a look? I'm using my XPS 15 for MSFS, and getting about 13FPS (with usable graphics settings), so yeah, anything will be an upgrade.
Thanks!
-Brian
Current Specs
XPS 15 9560
i7-7700HQ 2.80Ghz
32.0 RAM
GTX 1050
