Hi!
i am sure there must be some way i can fix this - in CFS 1, i installed the Cold War Air Power addon, however a couple of the aircraft if i select them for anything will just CTD the game, no 3d spinning model shows up for them either. So if for example i go to free flight and select the B-36, the game will crash, however for a number of other aircraft in the addon they work fine.

Unfortunately there are enough faulty aircraft that i cannot play any of the missions that came with the addon either.

is there a way i can ascertain what is wrong with a particular aircraft in the game? or if i upload the aircraft folder fro teh B-36 whether someone here can take a look at it and determine what the problem could be?