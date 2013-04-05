Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Lots of crashes today--to the desktop

  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    114

    Lots of crashes today--to the desktop

    Until today I'd logged some 40 flight hours since I began using MSFS '20 on Jan. 19, with only one CTD. But today, MSFS crashed three-four times (I didn't keep score). At first, I thought it might have something to do with the ICON A5 I test flew for the first time (and landed on, and took off from, a small lake). But it happened with a Cessna 172 and a Beechcraft Bonanza, so nothing to do with the aircraft. Once when it quit, I saw a notification from Steam alleging that the software had been updating. That didn't make sense to me, as it updates when you launch it. Nothing's changed on my PC; I haven't downloaded/installed any add-ons, and other than a Web browser and Norton 360, I don't run any other programs/applications on it. Anybody have any ideas re. why I got a case of multiple CTDs of a sudden?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 08:39 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    998

    Default

    Hi Steve, I know you said you haven’t installed anything recently, but do you already have any addon sceneries installed? If so, is it crashing when you fly near / over these areas?
    Could be the Bing Maps bug if so.

    If this isn’t the case, then I’m not sure.
    There was another serious issue yesterday with Microsoft’s gaming services. Many of us were having problems with the sim losing all its settings. Not sure if it was causing CTDs though.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 09:22 PM #3
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    114

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Hi Steve, I know you said you haven’t installed anything recently, but do you already have any addon sceneries installed?
    Thanks. I haven't added anything. Nada.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 09:42 PM #4
    djfierce's Avatar
    djfierce
    djfierce
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    409

    Default

    Same here. No addons, have uninstalled/reinstalled, have plenty of hard drive space, ram yada yada...

    Frustrating as hell.
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
