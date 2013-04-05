Thread: Lots of crashes today--to the desktop

Lots of crashes today--to the desktop
Until today I'd logged some 40 flight hours since I began using MSFS '20 on Jan. 19, with only one CTD. But today, MSFS crashed three-four times (I didn't keep score). At first, I thought it might have something to do with the ICON A5 I test flew for the first time (and landed on, and took off from, a small lake). But it happened with a Cessna 172 and a Beechcraft Bonanza, so nothing to do with the aircraft. Once when it quit, I saw a notification from Steam alleging that the software had been updating. That didn't make sense to me, as it updates when you launch it. Nothing's changed on my PC; I haven't downloaded/installed any add-ons, and other than a Web browser and Norton 360, I don't run any other programs/applications on it. Anybody have any ideas re. why I got a case of multiple CTDs of a sudden?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
