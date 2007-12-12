About 10 years ago I bought a nice new shiny macbook and added Windows an msfs x. Many happy hours trundling round the sky and crashing at airports ! Then the macbook got older and slower and I took fs off. Then I spotted the old discs and tried to install on my nice new gaming laptop but the disc was faulty. So I considered msfs 2020 but its a bit of a price so looked on Steam and loaded fsx. Loving it - so much better with some horsepower behind it and I can even get air haulier. Anyone care to recommend a good add on or two ? I know its old tech but will do me until fs 2020 has matured a little.